"On the Case with Paula Zahn" will examine the 1990 murder of Tammy Laine Bowers, who was kidnapped from outside a Dutchtown convenience store.
Bowers' body was found a day later, on her 19th birthday.
"Just before midnight on March 6, 1990, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office received a panicked call from a young man named Steve. He told the dispatcher that his good friend, Tammy Bowers, had been abducted while she was speaking to him from a pay phone near her home," a news release says. "Steve had jumped in his car and raced to the pay phone. When he arrived, he saw terrifying clues of an abduction everywhere he looked. When investigators arrived, they concluded that Steve had been right."
Herman Frazier, formerly of San Bernardino, Calif., pleaded guilty in 2010, and his accomplice, Tolbert Morris, of St. Gabriel, was convicted in 2012 in the kidnapping, rape and murder of the teen. Frazier, who testified against Morris, is serving a 50-year sentence. Morris received two life terms, plus 30 years.
The show airs at 9 p.m. Sunday on Investigation Discovery (cable Channel 103).