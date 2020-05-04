History repeated itself on "American Idol" Sunday night, as once again a Louisiana singer made the Top 10, this time Baton Rouge's Jovin Webb.
Last season it was Livingston's Laine Hardy, who went on to win the "Idol" title.
Meanwhile, Destrehan native Faith Becnel, along with eight other finalists, were eliminated from the ABC singing competition series. The judges used their "save" option to keep Temecula, California teen Makayla Phillips in the running, for a total of 11 singers remaining.
Sunday night's show was the second live, remote episode shot from the homes of the contestants, judges, in-house mentor and host Ryan Seacrest.
"Tryin' not to cry," Webb, a native of Gonzales, said after learning he was advancing in the contest.
Webb scooped up 4-year-old son Jaevin to celebrate the moment.
In his "at home" clip airing just after the announcement, 29-year-old Webb explained how he's blending "daddy time" with preparing for "Idol." As Webb built a stage, rehearsed and performed, Jaevin was right alongside him or nearby.
"Make some memories," in-house mentor Bobby Bones told Webb.
Webb chose Allen Stone's "Voodoo" to perform Sunday night for the series' "On With the Show: Homeward Bound" episode.
White lights popped against a dark red curtain, as lit candles around the plywood stage in Webb's garage added to the eerie mood.
To see Webb's performance, click here.
"It's an old school sound, but it's so fabulous coming out of your mouth," judge Lionel Richie offered.
"Jovin, literally, I was at a bar in NOLA, having an extra dirty martini when you were singing, and I can't do either of those things right now," judge Katy Perry said, referencing the coronavirus crisis and her pregnancy. "When you set the scene, I escaped with you."
An upbeat Becnel, who now lives in New Orleans, took to Facebook Live immediately after the show, thanking her fans and singing her planned song for the night, "Voodoo Woman," as well as her scheduled song for next week's "Disney Night" — "Colors of the Wind" from the film "Pocahontas."
"I kind of just wanted to tell you what's next for me," 20-year-old Becnel told the 300 or so who joined her online. "I'm literally going in the studio Wednesday. Wednesday, I'm going to record my first two original songs written by me. … I really want to release them as soon as I think they're done, and I'm also working on a six-song EP. I'm not going anywhere. It's just the beginning."
"Idol" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday, when the 11 finalists will be cut to seven, who will again perform for America's vote. A winner will be announced on the "Idol" finale on May 17.