Can you make a car tire that actually works out of duct tape?
That's one of the myths Jesse Lawless and Rachel Pizzolato will put to the test starting Wednesday on Science Channel's new series, "Mythbusters Jr."
Although Jesse lives in Slidell and Rachel in nearby Metairie and their high schools are football rivals, the two hadn't met until this summer on the "Mythbusters Jr." set in Santa Clarita, California.
The teens joined four others and host/executive producer Adam Savage, who co-hosted the original "Mythbusters" on Discovery Channel, to film the show's 10 episodes over 3½ months at a Santa Clarita studio and other sites in the southern part of the state.
"They will tackle myths similar to those seen in 'MythBusters,' ranging from driving, explosions, chemistry, physics, popular culture and more," according to a show synopsis.
Casting staff from Beyond Productions, which helmed "Mythbusters Jr.," recruited 15-year-old Jesse and 14-year-old Rachel after watching their YouTube videos. Neither are your average teens.
"I made a YouTube video on the mini chopper, and it went viral," said Jesse, referencing the scaled-down motorcycle, Gremlin, he built between the ages of 10 and 12. "I think it's up to 2.6 million views at the moment. That bike is the reason I am where I am today.
"I got a couple of parts from my dad's friend, and I just started building it from there. I got it in rough condition and because it's a custom bike, it wasn't like I just got a bunch of pieces and pieced it together. I actually had to make a bunch of different things work, fabricate a bunch of stuff. I used a lot of tools for the first time in that process. It was a long process since I had wrestling, school, a lot of different things."
Jesse, a sophomore at Holy Cross School, inherited his knack for all things mechanical from his father, Robbie Lawless, who owns Lawless Automotive Customs in Slidell.
"I've been around it for years," Jesse said. "Over the years, I've learned how to use tools, was taught a bunch of skills, all kinds of things."
The subject of Rachel's YouTube videos are her science project, which has been ongoing for more than five years. She's a freshman at John Curtis Christian School.
"I got the idea from the Junior Olympics in 2012. I went to California and I saw my first windmill," Rachel recalled. "How come there aren't vertical wind turbines on the side of the road? And since cars can produce wind, the turbine can be on the side of the road and produce electricity from the wind that the car produces."
Rachel's first project was building the turbine on the side of the road; the second was changing the blade angle, which was 45 to 60 degrees; the third, altering the blade design, which was square-edge air coil and air flow to tubercles, which are basically humpback whale fins with small notches.
"Now, today, we have the tubercles plus the nano particles, which is a superhydrophobic coating, and this science project has basically brought me to Broadcom MASTERS (a national science, technology, engineering and math competition for sixth through eighth graders).
"And I'm a three-time Broadcom MASTERS participant, and I went to Top 30 twice in a row," she said. "This year, I did not get accepted in the top 30, just top 300."
Two projects are encapsulated into each 60-minute "Mythbusters Jr." episode. The six members of the cast are divided into two teams, with each team tackling a different aspect of that week's myth.
Jesse and Rachel team up with 12-year-old Cannan Huey-You, of Fort Worth, Texas, in the premiere.
Although he's already a college sophomore studying astrophysics at Texas Christian University, Cannan hadn't gotten behind the wheel of a car prior to the duct tape tire project.
Were Jesse and Rachel leery of being back-seat passengers with the novice driver on the tape tire test drive?
"Absolutely," Jesse said.
"I don't know if he was ready, but luckily we had Adam always on the brake, so if anything did happen, Adam was there to stop it," Rachel said.
"Adam is basically a big kid, and he got to interact with the kids really well," she said. "And he has so many amazing hidden talents that we actually got to see — like riding a unicycle, and stilts, and driving a car backwards. He's down to earth … and he knows how to tell people what they need to know."
