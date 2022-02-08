The second season of the South Carolina-set Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias" was released Friday, and yes, audiences will be seeing more of Noreen.
Look for Louisiana actress/singer Jamie Lynn Spears to return to that role starting with this 10-episode season's third episode, "The More Things Change." One thing that hasn't changed: Noreen is still waiting for that baby — alone.
Meanwhile, the fallout from the prom night auto crash unfolds, and there's more than broken bones that need mending.
The romance drama based on the book series by Sheryll Woods revolves around three women, friends since high school, who help each other through life's challenges as all three still live in the small town of Serenity. The series is filmed in Covington, Georgia, near Atlanta.
"Sweet Magnolias" also stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Justin Bruening and Chris Klein.
Spears, 30, who grew up in Kentwood, has made headlines recently for her ongoing feud with older sister, pop star Britney Spears. The younger Spears' autobiography, "Things I Should Have Said," hit bookstores Jan. 18.