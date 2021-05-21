The Robertsons of A&E's "Duck Dynasty" fame have cranked out another web series, “Dysfunction to Dynasty.”
The eight episodes, all available for viewing now, tells how the West Monroe family "went from chaos, lawlessness and destructive behavior to find peace and purpose," according to a news release.
Phil Robertson's extended clan became household names from the popularity of their 2012-2017 cable TV series, "Duck Dynasty." That show followed the daily workings of the family's duck-call manufacturing empire and their close-knit lives focusing on faith and outdoor fun in north Louisiana. Son Willie Robertson and wife Korie's Facebook Watch series, "At Home with the Robertsons," debuted in April. The latter show is sprinkled with the same homespun humor for which the former Louisiana-shot reality series was known, but takes a much more serious tone, tackling hot-button, culturally dividing topics, inviting on celebrity guests to discuss the week's subject.
"Dysfunction to Dynasty" also sets a serious tone, looking back on some of the Robertsons' darkest days, including how patriarch Phil's drinking and infidelity threatened to tear the family apart. Oldest son Al narrates the series, from global storytelling organization I Am Second.
Phyllis Thomas, Phil’s long-lost daughter by infidelity, is profiled in the seventh episode.
"My dad that I thought was my dad all my life was not really my dad," Thomas says. "I always had this sense of maybe there's something different about me, so I called my mom and said, 'So, who's my dad?'"
Besides focusing on the ups and downs of Phil and wife Kay's marriage, other episodes cover Al and wife Lisa's biggest marriage challenge, and the low points and turn-arounds for son Jep and grandson Reed.
To watch the series, go to https://www.iamsecond.com/film/dysfunction-to-dynasty/.