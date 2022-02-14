Sometimes, it's not the actual event but the thing that leads up to it that proves most meaningful.
Case in point: the couples in Sundance TV's "State of the Union." If you zip past this thinking it's some sort of "West Wing" knockoff, go back — you're in for an intimate, fly-on-the-wall exploration into the relationship of a married couple as they meet up just prior to each of their weekly counseling sessions.
In Season 1, audiences watched as Louise and Tom (Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd) tried to save their marriage. Season 2 brings veteran New Orleans actor Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects") and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson ("In Bruges") as Ellen and Scott, another couple riding some rough waters in their marriage.
The season premiere airs at 9 p.m. Monday on Sundance TV. The short-form anthology series' remaining nine episodes will follow at 9 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 25.
All 10 episodes will also be available on Sundance Now and AMC+.
Just as a typical marriage, "State of the Union" is part drama, part romance, and yes, part comedy, not necessarily in equal parts. For mature audiences, the installments run only 10-14 minutes, but these two people have a great deal to get off their chests and cover a lot of ground in those few minutes. The brevity of the episodes allows audeince to digest all this intensity in more manageable portions.
"In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns," a series synopsis states. "Amongst the bickering they also discuss betrayals from their past, how they’re changing as people, and what the future of their relationship might look like in a changing world."
"I'm just a hard-working guy who loves his wife," the outwardly gruff Scott tells Ellen.
"I love you, too, but I just don't know if I want to be married," Clarkson, as Ellen, responds in her signature deep and breathy "whiskey" voice.
Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe- Critics’ Choice- and Emmy Award-winning actress Clarkson was recently seen in the HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" and the sixth and final season of Netflix’s "House of Cards."
Gleeson, an Emmy Award winner and multiple Golden Globe nominee, recently played the role of Donald Trump in the CBS miniseries "The Comey Rule" and will soon be seen in the role of King Duncan in Joel Coen’s film adaptation of "Macbeth."
"State of the Union's" first season garnered three Emmys, and a Women's Image Award nod for Pike.
Produced by See-Saw Films, Nick Hornby ("Brooklyn," "An Education") is the series' creator, while Stephen Frears ("The Queen," "A Very English Scandal"), directs.