Louisiana filmmaking brothers Mark and Jay Duplass are back for the fourth and final season of HBO's "Room 104."
The Metairie natives wear many hats for the late-night, half-hour anthology series, which debuts at 10 p.m. Friday, July 24. The Duplasses created the series and serve as executive producers. In addition, Mark Duplass shares in writing and directing duties on some episodes, and for the first time in the series, he'll write, direct, star in and perform original music for the premiere, titled “The Murderer.”
The episode synopsis states "Twentysomething Logan (Logan Miller) gathers four friends for an intimate performance by the enigmatic, long-lost musician Graham Husker (Mark Duplass), per Graham’s very specific instructions."
Each "Room 104" installment unfolds in the same room of a typical American chain motel. The different characters staying within those four walls each week offer unique tones, plots, and even time periods.
To view the Season 4 trailer (strong language warning), click here.
The Duplass brothers also worked on HBO’s “Animals.” and “Togetherness.” The 12-episode season of "Room 104" will be available on HBO and for streaming on HBO Max.