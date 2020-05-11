Gonzales native Jovin Webb's time as a contestant on "American Idol" ended Sunday night when the 29-year-old singer did not make the singing competition's Top 7.
"It's kind of bittersweet," Webb said in a Facebook video just after the show aired. "But I'm so thankful for the people in Louisiana and around the world that's been showing their love for me.
"The cool thing is it's not done yet. I didn't make Top 7, but I shall be in the finale. … Get ready. The songs did not stop."
With Webb's exit this week and Destrehan native Faith Becnel's elimination last week, the Bayou State won't have any hopefuls competing in the show's finale on May 17. This is when the Top 5 will be revealed and, at the end of the episode, the new "Idol" will be named. However, in addition to Webb, two well-known Louisiana singers also will perform during the two-hour live broadcast. The current "American Idol," Livingston's Laine Hardy, who sang "Life is a Highway" for the show's Disney-themed episode this week, will return to sing again, as well as Grammy-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle, also an "Idol" almunus, who grew up in Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
In a first for "Idol," all of this season's live episodes were presently remotely from the homes of the contestants, judges, in-house mentor and host due to stay-at-home mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.
"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sundays on ABC.