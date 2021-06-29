159285_1556

Laine Hardy's last appearance on ABC was on the 'American Idol' finale in May, almost two years after he won the 'Idol' title.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY ERIC MCCANDLESS/ABC

Louisiana's Laine Hardy is going to be on "The Bachelorette."

Calm your hearts, Hardy fans — he'll just be singing his latest song, "Memorize You." The episode airs at 7 p.m. Monday on ABC.

Hardy, a rising country star and "American Idol" winner, will perform his new hit in a "romantic performance for the newest Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, and her lucky date," according to a news release.

The 20-year-old Hardy, of Livingston, released an acoustic version of "Memorize You" on Friday, and also announced a new tour kicking off July 22.

The romance reality series "The Bachelorette" is currently in its 17th season on ABC.

For more information about Hardy, visit  LaineHardyMusic.com or @TheLaineHardy.

Email Judy Bergeron at jbergeron@theadvocate.com.

View comments