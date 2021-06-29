Louisiana's Laine Hardy is going to be on "The Bachelorette."
Calm your hearts, Hardy fans — he'll just be singing his latest song, "Memorize You." The episode airs at 7 p.m. Monday on ABC.
Hardy, a rising country star and "American Idol" winner, will perform his new hit in a "romantic performance for the newest Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, and her lucky date," according to a news release.
The 20-year-old Hardy, of Livingston, released an acoustic version of "Memorize You" on Friday, and also announced a new tour kicking off July 22.
The romance reality series "The Bachelorette" is currently in its 17th season on ABC.
For more information about Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or @TheLaineHardy.