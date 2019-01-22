Louisiana TV viewers love them some Piper Chapman. Or maybe they love to hate her.
Piper, played by Taylor Schilling, is the lead character in Netflix's "Orange is the New Black." In 2018, the long-running drama was the most popular of the streaming service's series in Louisiana.
With release of its seventh season expected this year, the Emmy-winning show follows a former well-to-do Piper, who ends up in a women's prison when she's convicted of transporting drug money in a lapse of judgment 10 years prior.
The news comes from HighSpeedInternet.com, which reported that “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why” and “Daredevil” are also big on binge lists across the U.S.
Our neighbors in Mississippi are hooked on "13 Reasons Why," also the most popular Netflix show in the U.S. The mystery drama centers on teen Clay Jensen as he attempts to uncover why his classmate and crush, Hannah, took her life by suicide.
For the entire 50-state list, visit www.highspeedinternet.com/resources/the-most-popular-netflix-show-in-each-state-for-2018/.
'Dance' auditions
Want to be on the 16th season of "So You Think You Can Dance"?
First, audition online by registering and uploading a video or providing a link to a video of your performance at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2019season16.castingcrane.com/. Selected dancers will be invited to auditions in New York (Feb. 9), Dallas (Feb. 12) and Los Angeles (Feb. 23). The dancers selected from those three tryouts will be invited to perform for the judges in Los Angeles, where those who will go on to compete next season will be picked.
The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in New York and Dallas is 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The deadline to register for Los Angeles is 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.
FOX's Emmy Award-winning dance competition series will return this summer. For more info, visit fox.com/dance.
SLU's TV station is 'great'
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is among “Colleges with Great Television Stations,” an honor bestowed by College Xpress.
Southeastern is one of 40 universities nationwide and the only one in Louisiana to earn the recognition from the college search website, formerly known as Public and Private Colleges and Universities Magazine.
"The university’s selection was based on accomplishments of the Southeastern Channel, the university’s educational cable television station," a news release says. "In only 15 years of existence, the channel’s student and staff members have won 17 awards from the Emmys and 62 nominations from the Emmy Suncoast Region."
Overall, the channel has won nearly 400 national, international and regional awards.
The Southeastern Channel produces and airs educational, community, cultural, entertainment, sports and university promotional programming, including live forums, music concerts and sports events for its Northshore viewing audience.
The channel can be viewed in Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Livingston and St. Helena parishes on cable Channel 199. The channel’s live, 24/7 webcast and Video on Demand can be seen at thesoutheasternchannel.com. The Southeastern Channel is available on any format, including mobile devices, and can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.