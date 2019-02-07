Following his 2018 horror movie, “Unsane,” “High Flying Bird” is the second film that Steven Soderbergh, the Oscar-winning director and former Baton Rougean, has shot with an iPhone.
Filmed in 13 days in New York City, the professional basketball-set dramady “High Flying Bird” moves urgently through its compact 90 minutes. Soderbergh directed from a script by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning writer of “Moonlight.” The director also shot and edited the film, which debuts Friday, Feb. 8, on Netflix.
There’s nothing luxurious here. No gorgeous lighting, vistas or sets. This is utility filmmaking. Some scenes feel rushed, as if there wasn’t time enough for more takes. In places, some actors don’t fully immerse themselves in their characters and dialogue. And there’s a minimal musical score, which includes Richie Havens’ 1967 recording of “High Flying Bird,” the folk song from which the film gets it title.
The movie’s inside-basketball approach and brisk style may leave some viewers behind. While all of the above keeps “High Flying Bird” from being a slam dunk, the film ultimately rallies and wins.
Sports agent Ray Burke, played by André Holland, is navigating a pro basketball lockout. The lockout leaves Ray’s valuable new client broke, and it devastates his agency, leaving scores of empty desks.
Although the resourceful Ray has the wherewithal to refuse to be fired, he feels the sting of declining revenue when a waitress at a restaurant high in One World Trade Center tells him his company credit card has been declined.
Much credit goes to Holland (“Moonlight,” “American Horror Story”). His forward momentum as Ray binds the movie’s sometimes obtuse storytelling together.
Ray talks fast. Up against the wall, he plays the angles, walking a tightrope. “My apologies,” the agent says in an early scene. “When I get hungry, I get mean.”
“High Flying Bird” begins running when Ray takes a lunch meeting with Erick Scott (Melvin Gregg), a former LSU basketball star who’s been drafted by an NBA team in New York. Because of the lockout, Erick hasn’t been able to start playing or draw a salary. Needing money, he’s made a high-interest loan he can’t repay.
After Ray unleashes a tell-it-like-it-is admonition on Erick, he consoles the young man.
“Just chill out,” Ray says. “Wait on the Lord.” While they wait on the Lord, the NBA’s mostly black players and its mostly white team owners stand at an impasse.
In addition to Gregg’s droll performance as NBA novice Erick, the film’s characters include Ray’s suddenly ex-assistant, Samantha, played by Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”); Myra, the no-nonsense Players Association union representative played by Sonja Sohn (“The Chi”); and a cool-headed team owner played by Kyle MacLachlan.
Also in the cast are Jeryl Prescott (“The Birth of a Nation,” “The Walking Dead”) as Emera Umber, the tough-as-nails mother of Erick’s rival, Jamero Umber (Justin Hurtt-Dunkley); and Bill Duke’s dry and funny former pro player turned coach, Spence.
Duke and Prescott stand out for their entertaining work. Prescott’s basketball star mom goes toe-to-toe over tea with Ray in her fine Philadelphia home. A fierce woman who knows exactly how valuable her son is, she yields nothing. Duke’s Spence is tough and amusing in his masterfully understated way. The combination of Duke’s deadpan performance and McCraney’s comic dialogue for Spence create a character who deserves his own movie.
In a creative yet disconcerting twist, “High Flying Bird” juxtaposes its fictional story with a trio of real-life NBA players. Appearing periodically, speaking solo directly to the camera in black-and-white, studio-shot footage, Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell discuss their apparently true-life NBA experiences.
Never pausing to explain itself, “High Flying Bird” may buzz above viewers’ heads, but it always moves energetically, if workmanlike, forward. The discipline required to make a movie in 13 days must have required such efficiency. There’s no time for nuance. The movie’s finer moments, including a bravura payoff that equals a mic drop, are worth the rush.
‘High Flying Bird’
***1/2
NOW PLAYING: Streaming Friday, Feb. 8 on Netflix
MPAA RATING: Unrated.
EXCELLENT (****), GOOD (***), FAIR (**), POOR (*)