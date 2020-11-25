John Schneider's new film, "Stand on It," will be available starting the day after Thanksgiving — "Orange Friday," as Schneider is calling it.
Actor, filmmaker and country singer Schneider wrote, directed and stars in the film, a tribute to the 1977 hit movie, "Smokey and the Bandit."
The film was shot in and near the former "The Dukes of Hazzard" star's John Schneider Studios in Holden. A car jump scene over the Tickfaw River was filmed during Schneider's Bo's Extravaganza 60th birthday celebration in July.
Schneider made his big-screen debut with a brief appearance at the end of the original "Smokey and the Bandit." He and the film's star, Burt Reynolds, later became friends.
Schneider’s wife, film producer Alicia Allain, helmed the new film — their 11th project together.
"Stand On It" is premiering at drive-in theater events in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia in November and December.
The film also will be available for on-demand streaming starting Friday at Cineflixdod.com.