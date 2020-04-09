Thursday night is ShaqNight on TNT starting tonight.
In addition to Shaquille O’Neal's new series "Shaq Life," the former LSU and NBA 7-foot-1 basketball great will also host a screening of some of his favorite flicks at 5 p.m., preceding each week's episode. Tonight, it's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
Joining O'Neal will be "a revolving cast of his famous friends," according to a news release.
"From their respective homes, Shaq and his guests will provide commentary, compete against each other in boredom busters, and dance along to a DJ session by Shaq himself!," the release also says.
At 8 p.m., the docuseries "Shaq Life" follows the superstar as he juggles his post-NBA career, businesses, family, charities and alternative persona as DJ Diesel.
To see the official trailer for "Shaq Life," click here.
In the no-holds-barred look into O'Neal's life, viewers will find out new things big and small about the renaissance man, from why life after basketball frightened him, to how many pairs of shoes he's bought from his favorite salesman (more than 2,000 of those size 22s!)
"To kick-off the inaugural ShaqNight, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America, an organization near and dear to Shaq. Each following Thursday, the network will donate to a charitable organization chosen by Shaq’s guest," according to the news release.
“I can’t wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights,” O’Neal said. “I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people’s homes at a time when we need it most."
Narrator Samuel L. Jackson lends his often comical, tell-it-like-it-is attitude to the series.
O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion, is a current analyst on TNT’s "Inside the NBA."
Here's the network's synopses of tonight's back-to-back episodes:
- “You Don’t Know Shaq”: "As one of the busiest people on the planet, Shaquille O’Neal has a serious 'to-do' list he wants to tackle between 'Inside the NBA' seasons. He’s going to tour the world as an EDM (electronic dance music) DJ, take on the controversial Papa John’s franchise, get back in peak physical shape, and spend time connecting with his (six) kids. However, the summer starts off on rocky footing when his first DJ club gig in Vegas hits some serious speed bumps."
- “Shaq of All Trades”: "Shaq’s credibility as a serious DJ takes a hit after his difficult Vegas club gig. Meanwhile, Shaquille sets out to make up for lost time as a dad while also working to change public perception around the troubled Papa John's brand as its first African-American board member."