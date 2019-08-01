Laine Hardy's coming home.

Saturday, Sept. 28.

North Park in Denham Springs.

Be there.

Livingston native and 2019 "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy will perform for hometown fans in an event dubbed "The Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash," WBRZ announced Friday morning.

The station is the local ABC affiliate which airs "American Idol," the reality singing competition series.

Eighteen-year-old Hardy won the "Idol" title May 19.

Tickets to the Hardy event can be purchased online at etix.com for $30 or at the gate for $50. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show starts at 2:30 p.m. according to etix.com. The ticket site also states the following:

This is an outdoor event on grass.

This event is rain or shine.

Lawn chairs and small umbrellas are welcome.

Please no ice chests, food or drinks. There will be food and drink vendors at the event.

No pets. Service animals with correct paperwork allowed.

Seating is first come first serve.

For VIP Pit Tickets ($107) and Parking Passes ($30), please visit onescottshop.com

LeRoux, Sara Collins and Parish County Line are the special guests scheduled.

Hardy takes the stage in Twin City, Georgia, Friday night as a guest performer on country star Tracy Lawrence's tour.