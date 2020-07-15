Five brides + five grooms = 10 total strangers.
That's how it adds up on Lifetime reality series "Married at First Sight." The new season premieres at 7 p.m. Wednesday and all the prospective couples call Louisiana home. Shot in New Orleans by Kinetic Content, this is "Married's" 11th season.
A trio of experts — Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and the Rev. Cal Roberson — have done their matchmaking. Viewers will watch what unfolds for the newlyweds over 17 two-hour weekly episodes.
For a sneak preview, click here.
For privacy reasons, Lifetime isn't releasing the last names of the couples as of yet. We caught up with Baton Rouge native Karen for a quick Q-and-A before tonight's kick-off.
The first question I think anyone would ask is "Why, Karen, why?"
I ask myself “why” every day! Haha. But seriously, I think it became a question of “why not”? I decided to take a big risk hoping for a big reward. It wasn’t an easy decision but I decided to take a leap of faith.
Were you a fan of the show previously or did someone suggest you audition?
I had never seen or heard of "MAFS" until a friend suggested that I apply. After I received a call back for in-person interviews, I said to myself “OK — it’s time to figure out what you’re really getting yourself into.”
How did your family react and did they attend your wedding?
My family was shocked at first, but to my surprise, they were pretty excited and very supportive. My dad was probably the most hesitant. He was not on board initially, but he and all my family showed up to support me on my wedding day. I’m so thankful for them!
Do you still have family in Baton Rouge? Where did you go to high school? College? What's your degree in?
Yes! I’m a Baton Rouge native. A lot of my family still resides there. I went to Baton Rouge Magnet High School. I went to the University of New Orleans for undergrad and grad school (which is what brought me to the Big Easy). I have two bachelor of science degrees in marketing and management and an MBA with a concentration in human resources.
What kind of consulting work do you do?
I work in healthcare full-time (project management) and consult with small minority businesses when I can (HR, ops, strategy, etc.).
What advice would you give to someone considering doing this show?
Don’t do it unless you’re sure this is what you want. This process will push you out of your comfort zone and you’ve got to be prepared for that.
Were you still able to have the wedding you wanted, or how much input did the show have in the details?
Haha. This one is hard to answer. It wasn’t the wedding that I had pictured for myself — I’ve always been torn between the idea of going to the courthouse followed by a lavish honeymoon or having an intimate destination wedding. I had a blast at my wedding with a lot of help planning from production. I collaborated with the show on my vision for the wedding, and they did all the heavy lifting.
How long ago did you film the show?
A few months ago.
How many times have you been a bridesmaid? Were you starting to get questions about being single?
I’ve been a bridesmaid four times. I hadn’t gotten questions about being single. My family and friends understand how difficult dating can be these days!
Anything to add?
Tune in on Wednesdays! We’re the first "MAFS" season to face a global pandemic — it’s going to be an interesting season!