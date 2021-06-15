It's hometown time on Todd Graves' reality series "Restaurant Recovery" at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the Cooking Channel.
The Raising Cane's founder had to look no further than down the street from his downtown Baton Rouge location to find another restaurant — Poor Boy Lloyd's — struggling.
On the show, Graves helps 10 successful family-owned eateries adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown fixture Poor Boy Lloyd's, 201 Florida St., has long been known for its plate lunches and Louisiana seafood.
"The owner purchased what is now the longest-running restaurant in downtown with savings from working on oil rigs for 20 years," the synopsis for the "Legacy on the Line" episode explains. "The restaurant serves as the sole source of income for the family, and the threat of closing down grows closer every day as precious few of their tables are ever occupied. Special guest Shaquille O'Neal joins Graves to help save this beloved restaurant."
The episode re-airs at 11 p.m.
"Restaurant Recovery" launched April 15 on streaming service discovery+, and recently joined the Cooking Channel lineup.
The show also assisted Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar in New Orleans, and eight other restaurants throughout the country.
Creating and producing "Restaurant Recovery" cost Graves $4 million, which included $100,000 he put into each of the restaurants.
The Cooking Channel is on cable Channel 231 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, and on cable Channel 356 in New Orleans.