Louisiana Public Broadcasting goes in-depth on the challenges facing the town of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and the Pointe-Au-Chien tribe in "Louisiana Spotlight: The Plight of Pointe-Au-Chien" at 8 p.m. Monday.
This is the debut program in the statewide network's new quarterly documentary-style series. The LPB-produced "Louisiana Spotlight" is the evolution of the longstanding LPB public affairs program "Louisiana Public Square." With "Spotlight," documentary-style journalism and intimate studio discussion are weaved together for the hour-long show.
“I hope this story reveals just how unique and beautiful Pointe-Aux-Chenes and its people are. I want it to highlight the rich history of the Pointe-Au-Chien Tribe, and their centuries long fight for equality," says LPB’s Ben Johnson, the program's director and producer. "I also hope this show acts as a wake-up call to the immediacy of finding solutions to climate change. Pointe-Aux-Chenes is on the frontline of climate change, and if we give up fighting for this small community, the frontline will just come for the next town or city.”
In addition to climate change, the area and people's other challenges include the fight for federal recognition and cultural preservation. Hurricane Ida's destruction only upped the urgency to find some solutions.
Drake LeBlanc, co-founder and creative director of Télé-Louisiane, hosts the show.
Featured panelists are:
- Dr. Laura Kelley, a tribal historian, author and professor at Tulane University
- Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, a member of and lawyer for the Pointe-Au-Chien tribe
- Christine Verdin, a tribal leader and lifelong resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes.
- Alex Billiot, a tribe member and local crabber
With this new format, LPB hopes "Louisiana Spotlight" allows viewers to explore complex issues in a deeper, more personal way, with stories told by the very people facing the challenges head-on.
“'Louisiana Spotlight' takes all of the good things about the discussion dynamic of 'Louisiana Public Square' and transports viewers out of the studio and into the story so they can see first-hand what’s at stake during that discussion,” says Linda Midgett, LPB executive producer. “The struggle facing the people of Pointe-Aux-Chenes is exactly the kind of story we are looking to explore deeper, and this journalistic approach is the best way to do it.”
"The Plight of Pointe-Au-Chien" also airs at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WLAE-TV in New Orleans. Viewers can stream the program at lpb.org/louisianaspotlight or with the LPB app.