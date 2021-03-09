How has Cajun identity evolved over time?
Louisiana filmmaker Nathan Rabalais offers a critical and historically informed perspective on the complex topic in "Finding Cajun," debuting at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).
"'Finding Cajun' looks at how Cajuns compare to the present-day Acadians in maritime Canada, a community that is supposedly at the historical root of Cajun ethnicity," an LPB news release says. "It also explores how cultural and racial labels in Louisiana have shifted, especially over the past 70 years, and considers the stakes of maintaining (or losing) heritage languages in the United States."
Rabalais said the question of language and cultural identity in Louisiana is something that's fascinated him for years.
“I'm really excited to have the film shown on LPB. Even while we were making the film, I thought that it would be the perfect outlet to reach a wider audience interested in Louisiana history and culture," he said.
" … Hopefully, the film will give LPB's viewers a chance to delve deeper into their understanding of cultural identity and French in Louisiana.”
Rabalais serves as French Louisiana specialist in the Department of Modern Languages at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. His research focuses primarily on the folklore, literature and popular culture of francophone North America, particularly in Louisiana and Acadian communities of maritime Canada. His two recent books are "Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana" from LSU Press and his collection of poetry in French, "Le Hantage: un ouvrage de souvenance," published by Éditions Tintamarre.
Rabalais worked with his brother, David, a videographer, on "Finding Cajun." Among those interviewed are historians and authors, including Shane Bernard, who has a doctorate in history; Carl Brasseaux, who received his doctorate in North American studies, as well as Cajun folklorist and author Barry Ancelet.
"From New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to the bayous of Louisiana, viewers will discover the diversity and complexity of south Louisiana’s French- and Creole-speaking communities and see how Americanization, issues of race, and language shift have reshaped the cultural landscape of Louisiana," the release says.
After the "Finding Cajun" premiere, LPB will re-air its documentary, "The Spirit of a Culture: Cane River Creoles," at 8:30 p.m. The film delves into the Cane River Creole identity struggle.