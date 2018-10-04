Horror movies in the 2000s weren't scary. Instead, hits like "Saw" and "Hostel" tortured audiences with gore, blood and jump-scares.
One outlier was “The Descent,” a legitimately scary movie now streaming on HBO. Director Neil Marshall’s 2006 sleeper hit is so intense that after watching it, I feared for my life on the drive home.
All of this movie's horror descends at a relentless pace after a quick setup. A woman loses her husband and daughter in a tragic accident. To free herself from the doom and gloom, she decides to go cave-diving with five girlfriends. However, the supposed fun times quickly evaporate as all of the women become trapped in the cave.
“The Descent” becomes a grueling experience. Marshall uses the cave as a way to exploit fears like darkness, claustrophobia and unfamiliar surroundings. At first, this is about women literally diving into the unknown. That in itself is enough for a good scary movie. Ever the masochist, though, Marshall adds another level of horror by releasing bloodthirsty creatures to prey on the vacationers.
Once these predators enter the frame, “The Descent” checks all the right boxes of modern horror movies. The violence, senseless decisions and body count rise like water filling a sinking ship. At the same time, Marshall knows how to use the non-monster elements to make his audience feel as helpless as these characters. Some scenes play out in empty blackness. Weird sounds fill your ears, then flares spark erratically. Gasps and laughs quickly turn to screams and clinging to a loved one. Marshall doesn’t shy away from dread. And just when you think the terror is over, the final frames are just as shocking.
To this day, studios continue to pump out “Saw”-type movies that are financially successful, albeit cheaply made and yawn-inducing. See last year's "Jigsaw" or this month's "The Nun" for examples. On a larger scale, horror movies are derivative to the point that you know when something scary is going to happen. The standards are so low that recent hits like “Split,” “Don’t Breathe” and “Lights Out” are considered better examples of the genre. I can’t remember anything about those movies.
However, a dozen years later, I can tell you how terrified I was after seeing “The Descent.” Leaving the theater, I crept toward my car like an alley cat, flinching at any noise. Driving home, I kept looking in my rearview mirror and back seat like some gullible, paranoid dolt.
The fact that I still vividly remember this makes me respect Marshall's movie more. Good horror movies aren't just a wham-bam formula of blood, guts and stupidity. The best scary flicks make you remember how scared you were when you first watched it.
Movies like "Saw," "The Nun" or "Split" — I can laugh those off, easy. Mention “The Descent,” and I'll wince before telling you, “It’s the scariest movie I have ever seen.”
