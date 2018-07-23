A teen from Slidell and another from Metairie will be tackling tall tales on the new show, "Mythbusters Jr.," on Science Channel.
Adam Savage of "Mythbuster's" fame is host and executive producer of the 10-episode series "that will give six of the nation’s most talented kids a chance to show off their amazing ingenuity and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) skills.
"They will tackle myths similar to those seen in 'MythBusters,' ranging from driving, explosions, chemistry, physics, popular culture and more," according to a news release.
Slidell's Jesse Lawless, 15, built a mini chopper at the age of 12, entered a car show and won first place. "From fixing up jacked up 4x4s to building scooters, to modifying radio controlled cars, Jesse knows his way around a vehicle. He is also skilled at drawing, crafting and building models," the release says.
Rachel Pizzolato, of Metairie, has been involved with remodeling houses with her father since a young age. Rachel, 14, "was awarded the Duke TIP challenge certificate and presented her current project to the 2017 American Geophysical Union at Bright Stars, a forum that hosted over 20,000 earth and space scientists from around the world."
The show, now in production, will debut during the fourth quarter of 2018.