I've thoroughly established how much I love crying, so when I tell you to watch Netflix's reboot of "One Day at a Time," I do it not because I want you to cry with me — except I want you to cry with me.
This show is everything a family sitcom should be in 2018: funny, topical, endearing, educational and diverse. And, yes, it does make me weep, but it's usually from laughing so hard.
I'll admit I wasn't around for the original show when it ran from 1975-1984 (cue the angry glares at me, a millennial), so I had few preconceived notions of what the reboot should look like.
The new series follows Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, a Cuban-American veteran of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps raising her two children, Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz), while her grandmother lives with them.
There aren't enough adjectives in the dictionary to describe how amazing Rita Moreno is as Lydia, the sassy, tell-it-like-it-is, proud Cubano abuelita. Moreno alone is enough reason to binge both seasons in a day, but the entire cast has a beautiful chemistry that occasionally makes me forget I'm watching actors and not a real family.
The show covers myriad topics — from immigration to post-traumatic stress disorder to growing old to finding love — in such a graceful way while staying funny. In two seasons, it's managed to become one of the most accurate depictions of an American family on TV.
Both seasons of "One Day at a Time" currently are available on Netflix.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 3
The beauty of sitcoms is the ability to pick up the show anywhere. I wish I could tell you to watch the Season 2 finale right off the bat, but in order to truly appreciate it, you need to invest some time with these characters.
"No Mass" kicks off unapologetically Cuban: a dancing Moreno making Cuban coffee and sticking pictures of the pope on the fridge. But the crux of the episode centers around devout Lydia upset her daughter and grandchildren don't want to go to Mass, a scenario many southern Louisianians are familiar with.
The best part of the episode is there's no neat ribbon tied at the end. Lydia and Penelope continue to differ on whether to go to church, which is so indicative of life: More often than not, families disagree with each other; it doesn't stop making you family.