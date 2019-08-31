Louisiana Public Broadcasting is goin' country during September.
In conjunction with the upcoming new PBS series "Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns," LPB will host a preview of the eight-part, 16½-hour documentary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., in Baton Rouge.
"The preview will feature highlights from the whole series, which explores the remarkable stories of the people and places behind a true American art form," an LPB news release said.
After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with Joey Kent, author of the new book "Cradle of the Stars" about the Louisiana Hayride.
Door prizes (must be present to win) include "At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight" deluxe edition box set ($200 value) and "Ken Burns: Country Music," the soundtrack to the series ($100 value).
General admission tickets are free, but very limited. RSVP at lpb.org/countrybr.
"Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns" premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, on LPB and on PBS stations nationwide. Subsequent episodes air at 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, Sept. 16-18; and Sunday to Wednesday, Sept. 22-25. Encore airings are at 9 p.m. each night, except Tuesday, Sept. 24, when the repeat begins at 9:30 p.m. The series is underwritten locally by Louisiana Cos., Querbes & Nelson and the Louisiana Forestry Association.
For information, visit pbs.org/kenburns/country-music/ or pbs.lpb.org/country-music/.
In addition, LPB (Channel 27, cable Channel 12) will be airing country music-themed programming all month as follows:
- 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, "Charley Pride: American Masters"; 7 p.m., "Country Music Live at the Ryman: A Concert Celebrating the Film By Ken Burns," is hosted by Burns and features performances and appearances by Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam and others.
- 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, "Cradle of the Stars: The Story of the Louisiana Hayride," an LPB documentary, narrated by Hank Williams Jr., explores the musical roots of Shreveport, where some of country music's most venerable stars, including Hank Williams Sr., Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Kitty Wells, George Jones and others performed at the Louisiana Hayride; 9:30 p.m., "An Opry Salute to Ray Charles," a special celebrating the music of the iconic singer, band leader and pianist, which was taped at The Grand Ole Opry, hosted by Darius Rucker and includes performances of Charles' songs by Boyz II Men, Brett Eldredge, Leela James, Ronnie Milsap, Lukas Nelson, LeAnn Rimes, Allen Stone, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young.
- 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, "Front and Center — Chris Janson"; 11:45 p.m., "Austin City Limits – Chris Stapleton/Turnpike Troubadours."
- 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, "Cradle of the Stars: The Story of the Louisiana Hayride" (encore); 7 p.m., "Country Music (#101) — The Rub (Beginnings-1933)," explores how so-called "hillbilly music" reaches new listeners and launches its first stars' careers.
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, "Country Music (#102) — Hard Times (1933-1945)," tracks how Nashville transformed into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, "Country Music (#103) — The Hillbilly Shakespeare (1945-1953)," highlights the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare, Hank Williams.
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, "Country Music (#104) — I Can’t Stop Loving You (1953-1963)," explores Memphis during the era of rockabilly and how Patsy Cline rises to stardom in Nashville.
- 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, "Sunshine by the Stars: Celebrating Louisiana Music," LPB production; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., "Country Music (#105) — The Sons and Daughters of America (1964-1968)," shows how country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, "Country Music (#106) — Will the Circle Be Unbroken (1968-1972)," examines what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, "Country Music (#107) — Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way? (1973-1983)," a look at that vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new "Outlaw" sound.
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, "Country Music (108) — Don’t Get Above your Raisin’ (1984-1996)," looks at how country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.