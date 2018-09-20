Got antiques? "American Pickers" wants to know about them.
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and crew, who shot show episodes last year in Louisiana, are coming back for more in November.
The History documentary series, which debuted in 2010 and is heading into its 20th season, "explores the fascinating world of antique 'picking.' The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques," a news release says. "They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them."
The show is looking for "characters with remarkable and exceptional items," the release also says.
If you think you have something the pickers will want to see and possibly buy (be prepared to haggle, it's the guys' specialty), or know someone else who fits the bill, send name, phone number, location and description of the collection, with photos, to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) OLD-RUST. Follow the pickers on Facebook at Got A Pick.