After 37 years at WAFB-TV, Channel 9, Diane Deaton will give her final weather report on Dec. 18.
Deaton made her retirement announcement during "9News This Morning's" "Parting Shots" segment on Tuesday. Deaton also is weathercaster for "9News Early Edition."
"I'm not leaving Baton Rouge — just sleeping in a little later — Dr. Steve Caparotta will take over Monday, December 21," Deaton said in a Facebook post.
In her post, Deaton, also a longtime community volunteer, also commented: "I have never taken for granted the honor and privilege you have given me over these many years by choosing me and my colleagues here at WAFB to keep you and your family safe and informed."
Deaton first started on-air at the station in April 1983.