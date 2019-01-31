Natasha Williams is the new co-anchor and reporter at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, teaming up with managing editor and co-anchor Andre’ Moreau on LPB’s weekly show, "Louisiana: The State We’re In."
"SWI" is the state’s longest-running statewide news magazine program.
Williams spent nearly 20 years as an anchor and investigative reporter at CBS affiliate WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio. She began her broadcast career as an anchor/reporter at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, also holding the same positions at WTVO-TV in Rockford, Illinois, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio and WRGT-TV/WKEF-TV, the FOX/ABC affiliate in Dayton.
Williams received her undergraduate degree from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina and a master's degree from Ohio State University.
Williams comes to LPB from KTVE/KARD in Monroe, where she was most recently an evening anchor for the NBC affiliate.
"Louisiana: The State We’re In" airs at 7 p.m. Fridays and encores at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the LPB network. It also airs on LPB’s sister station, WLAE-TV32 in New Orleans, at 7 p.m. Friday. The weekly program combines in-depth coverage on issues throughout the state along with analysis.