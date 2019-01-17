Spoiler alert: "Green Book" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" are two of the worst movies of 2018. The former ignores a black man's real story to shoehorn in a white savior plot. The latter still credits Bryan Singer as its director, a man who is accused of sexual assault of a 17-year-old.
In a year defined by national stories of racism and the #MeToo movement, the Golden Globes sought to praise these two movies. A change is going to come, maybe, but not this year. And who are we to expect Hollywood to have any self-awareness, especially during awards ceremonies?
Instead of focusing on those "award-winning" movies, let's turn our attention to three 2018 movies that are now streaming. These are the three movies that more adequately represent the troubling year. These are the three movies that we will talk about in the future. These are three of the actual best movies.
"Annihilation" (now streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime) is a sci-fi thriller that pits a group of female scientists against a mysterious, quarantined zone called "The Shimmer." This hologram-like orb eats the land it occupies and threatens to grow. Led by Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, the team attempts to investigate "The Shimmer," but this space hypnotizes each scientist in a personal way.
Directed by Alex Garland ("Ex Machina"), "Annihilation" flopped at the box office as Paramount Pictures didn't know how to market it. Test screenings came back with notes from the studio head saying the movie was "too intellectual."
Unlike many modern sci-fi action films, "Annihilation" is rooted in characters who are battling specific kinds of grief that are shown in concrete, heartbreaking and horrific ways. While it's full of sci-fi tropes, "Annihilation" is better taken as a drama about women facing their fears. It's a brutal and tough movie, but anything less about such a topic is a waste.
"Hereditary" (now streaming on Amazon Prime) is another movie with characters grappling with depression and loss. Unlike "Annihilation," this wickedly-scary horror movie starring Toni Collette was the sleeper hit of 2018. Collette stars as Annie, a woman who after losing her mother deals with another family loss and tries to soak the pain of family.
Granted, "Hereditary" features some of the most frightening scenes of the past 20 years. While watching the movie, remember to breathe. From a distance, writer-director Ari Aster's debut can be seen as a cautionary tale about unspoken family anxieties, how burying the past only makes those troubles grow deeper roots.
And yes, it is super friggin' scary.
"Leave No Trace" (now streaming on Amazon Prime) also deals with themes of family and legacy, but in a more subtle, heartbreaking and realistic way. A drama from director Debra Granik ("Winter's Bone"), "Leave No Trace" follows a homeless father (Ben Foster) and daughter (Thomasin McKenzie) who are taken from their idyllic life in nature and thrown into modern society.
What starts as a movie about a father and daughter adjusting to daily elements grows into a story about familial expectations and identity. Foster's character is a paranoid veteran whose eyes are drooped with the stress of what he's seen. McKenzie loves her father but wants more for herself.
A natural, beautiful and more quiet film, "Leave No Trace" deserves more attention, as does "Hereditary" and "Annihilation." The more we discuss movies like these three and project them into the national conversation is better than any award.
