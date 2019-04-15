Livingston's Laine (always a bayou boy) Hardy made it to "American Idol's" top 10 Monday night.
He celebrated by performing The Band of Heathens' “Hurricane."On Sunday night's show, 18-year-old Hardy channeled his inner Elvis for The King's song, "That's All Right, Mama."
"Oh my gosh Laine, you know your strengths and you're playing them well. … It's so exciting to see a good-looking man step into his shining personality," judge Katy Perry said.
"Man, your voice has come so far from last year, I mean, just your delivery and your confidence just then was unbelievable. Good job, " added judge Luke Bryan.
"I want to say nothing, just do it some more, do it some more," judge Lionel Richie said, after making a few comments in his best Elvis voice.
"American Idol" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC.