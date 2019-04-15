151922_5715

'American Idol' finalist Laine Hardy, left, of Livingston, and host Ryan Seacrest listen to the judges' comments after Hardy's performance of Elvis Presley's 'That's All Right, Mama' on Sunday night's episode.

Livingston's Laine (always a bayou boy) Hardy made it to "American Idol's" top 10 Monday night.

He celebrated by performing The Band of Heathens' “Hurricane."On Sunday night's show, 18-year-old Hardy channeled his inner Elvis for The King's song, "That's All Right, Mama."

"Oh my gosh Laine, you know your strengths and you're playing them well. … It's so exciting to see a good-looking man step into his shining personality," judge Katy Perry said.

"Man, your voice has come so far from last year, I mean, just your delivery and your confidence just then was unbelievable. Good job, " added judge Luke Bryan.

"I want to say nothing, just do it some more, do it some more," judge Lionel Richie said, after making a few comments in his best Elvis voice.

"American Idol" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC.

