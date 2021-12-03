Two old friends together again, a picturesque locale, and on top of that, it's Christmas.
Sounds like a Hallmark movie, right?
Well in this case, it's Daniel Lewis and Wes Brown working on "Every Time a Bell Rings," a new holiday film airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Sunday, and also available on the Hallmark Now app.
"We are like brothers," Lewis says of Brown.
Their friendship goes back to Parkview Baptist School — Brown graduated in 2000 and Lewis followed in 2001. They both finished LSU in December 2004. Lewis pursued filmmaking while Brown followed his acting bug.
"We have talked at least once a week for the last many years. … We worked on our first film together ('Weather Wars') in 2010 for Syfy and have since worked on three more, which include 'Christmas in Mississippi' for Lifetime (2017) and 'Every Time A Bell Rings,' " Lewis says.
The former was filmed in Biloxi and the latter also was shot in Mississippi, this time in Natchez.
"Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez and discover their late father planned one last scavenger hunt for for them to find the family's wishing well — an annual holiday tradition," the film synopsis states. "As they search for clues their bond is rekindled and they find hope and healing."
Lewis, who now lives in Madisonville and has his own company, Evergreen Films, executive-produced "Bell Rings." Brown, who's become a regular among Hallmark Channel's male leads, stars as Liam. Brown now calls Los Angeles home.
Here's more from Lewis about the making of "Bell Rings." (The following has been edited for clarity and brevity.)
So have you worked with Hallmark previously?
This is actually my first Hallmark movie. I’ve produced 35 movies in total, including 12 films for Lifetime. Seven of those were Christmas titles set in St. Martinville ("Christmas on the Bayou"), Ponchatoula ("A Christmas Wish"), Youngsville ("Hometown Christmas"), Lafayette ("The Christmas Contract"), New Iberia ("Christmas in Louisiana") and "Christmas in Mississippi."
After producing with Active Entertainment for 11 years, I started my own company, Evergreen Films, in 2019. Although I’ve enjoyed my relationship with Lifetime and will continue doing business with them, among others, it was important to me to expand Evergreen's customer base and Hallmark had always been a network that I wanted to produce for. Longtime friend and veteran actress Erin Cahill (who stars as Charlotte) brought me a concept and we pitched it to Hallmark together and they green-lit the project for development.
How did you settle on Natchez? Were any Louisiana towns considered? And isn't this the first Hallmark movie shot in Natchez?
We initially were looking to film in Ponchatoula. I had produced “A Christmas Wish” for Lifetime there and had a great experience. Since this project was going to be for a different network, I was open to the idea of setting another Christmas film there. However, through a mutual connection, I was introduced to John Norris and Tate Taylor with Crooked Letter Picture Company based in Natchez. They are responsible for "The Help," "Get on Up" and "Ma," among many others. I took a visit there this spring while scouting for a Netflix project and fell in love with the town, its people, and the vision that John and Tate have for developing the area and I wanted Evergreen and this film to be a part of it. Surprisingly, this is the first Hallmark movie shot in Natchez, although it couldn’t be a more perfect backdrop for a Hallmark film.
Who wrote this one?
Alys Murray-Davies, who was born and raised in Louisiana and still splits her time here with her husband, helped Erin and I develop the story and set up the plot of the film. Alys also wrote “Christmas in the Quarter,” which is Evergreen’s next film (also currently shooting in Natchez), which will premiere next Christmas.
How long were you guys in Natchez? Can you recommend any restaurants/bars, etc.?
I was in Natchez for a few months starting in mid-July and the rest of my team arrived in August to begin prep before our September shoot.
There are several great restaurants and shops to visit while in town … everything is super close, so check out Franklin, Main, Broadway, and Under the Hill area where you will witness one of the most beautiful sunsets you can imagine. Also, check out Smoot’s Grocery, the Butter Cakery and The Kitchen Restaurant & Bar, all shooting locations for "Bell Rings."
Hallmark movies are as popular as they are criticized. Why do you think they're so popular, and on the flip side, is any of the criticism justified?
I think they are so popular because seeing familiar traditions and tropes played out on screen (and knowing it'll all turn out OK in the end) feels good mentally. The human brain loves patterns and the predictability is cognitively rewarding. Those predictable story arcs that draw on the standard patterns we recognize from fairytales offer comfort by presenting life as simple and moralistic. Which can serve as a much-needed break from the complexity of real-life holiday chaos.
As it relates to their criticism, I don’t feel as if it is justified as these movies are built to allow the audience to escape and to feel comfort and hope. The lack of reality at all levels, from plot to production, signals that the movies are meant to be escapism entertainment.
Meet Claire Taranto
- Claire's a 9-year-old Ascension Parish Schools student who lives in Prairieville.
- She plays young Emily, the child version of one of "Every Time a Bell Rings'" lead characters. Brittany Ishibashi portrays adult Emily, one of three adopted sisters raised in Natchez.
- It's Claire's first TV/movie role and is a speaking part. She was on set three days.
- Claire's scenes are flashback scenes, and she shares one of them with lead actors Bart Johnson and Hailey Smith.
- Claire loves acting, singing and playing piano and has performed on stage since age 2. She participates in the Ascension Parish Talented and Gifted theater program and also takes musical theater classes.
- "The experience was absolutely amazing. The producers, cast, crew, and city of Natchez were so welcoming and friendly. They treated the kids (and moms) on set like stars," says Claire's mom, Shirley Taranto. "The city/sets were decorated so beautifully — just like you would imagine in a heartwarming Hallmark Christmas movie."