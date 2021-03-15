"Greyhound," the World War II drama starring Tom Hanks and co-starring Baton Rouge's USS Kidd, got an Oscar nod for Best Sound on Monday.
The film, which Hanks also wrote, was shot in 2018 aboard the Fletcher-class destroyer that anchors the USS Kidd Veterans Museum along the Mississippi riverfront, and also at Celtic Studios.
The movie premiered in July 2020 on Apple TV+.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' nomination recognizes the work of sound artists Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler and Jeff Sawyer.
The production spent more than $31.6 million in Louisiana, including $6.34 million in Louisiana resident payroll, according to Louisiana Economic Development.
The "93rd Annual Academy Awards" air from Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25. For the full list of nominees, go to https://www.oscars.org/.