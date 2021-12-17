The movies are back in Livingston Parish.
Stars N' Cars Drive-in Cinema returns this weekend to John Schneider Studios, 6050 Florida Blvd. Holden. The drive-in was closed temporarily after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ida in August.
Double features are scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY: "Christmas Cars" (PG-13), 5:30 p.m.; and "Stand On It" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY: "Christmas Cars" (PG-13), 5:30 p.m.; and "Poker Run" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.
All films are from Maven Entertainment, star actor/singer/producer Schneider, and were filmed in the area.
Concessions will be sold, and all movies will start 10-15 minutes after their scheduled screening time to allow for last-minute arrivals, concessions and restroom stops.
To see both movies, patrons need to purchase a "double feature" ticket. Admission is per vehicle: $20 for one movie; $30 for both features. Tickets are available at etix.com, and are non-refundable.