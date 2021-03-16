How do you end up with a Louisiana-themed episode of a food series shot in Minnesota?
You drop in on the Brundidges.
That's what globe-trotting TV foodie Andrew Zimmern did for the 17th episode of his new series, "Family Dinner." The series is now streaming on discovery+[cq] as part of a preview of Magnolia Network's July 15 debut.
But back to the Brundidge family.
Sheletta and Shawn Brundidge, formerly of Lake Charles, are raising their four children in Minnesota. For the episode, Sheletta Brundidge said the family cooked Creole and Louisiana dishes, topping off the meal with beignets. The ingredient list included cracklins from Don's Specilty Meats in Scott and boudin from Lake Charles' Market Basket.
Viewers will have to watch to see specifics of what was served up for Zimmern when they all gathered around the table.
In host Zimmern's latest, he visits "families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat," according to discovery+.
"The Brundidge motto is, 'Happiness is a choice,' and it is a choice they try to make every day," a news release says. "Shawn loves cooking up childhood staples and New Orleans classics that help the family make new memories around the dinner table."
Said Sheletta Brundidge, "We even got Zimmern to do a second line."
