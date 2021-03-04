Been to a drive-in movie lately? Probably not.
Well, John Schneider wants to change that with the new Stars 'n' Cars Drive-In Cinema at his studios in Holden. After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the grand opening celebration is this weekend, with double features on Friday and Saturday nights.
“Two things I’ve missed since I was a teenager are drive-in movie theaters and Southern horsepower comedies," Schneider said. "I’m proud to say that both of them now exist right here in Holden in John Schneider Studios!"
One of those comedies, Maven Entertainment's recently-released "Stand On It," will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a Q&A with Schneider, who stars in the "Smokey and the Bandit" tribute film. The Michael J. Fox-starring "Back to the Future" starts at 8:30 p.m.
The outdoor theater, an ongoing addition to actor/singer/director Schneider's facility at 16050 Florida Blvd., features a 40-by-22-foot screen installed 12 feet off the ground for optimal viewing. The parking area will hold 200 cars.
Schneider will also do a Q&A on Saturday after the 6 p.m. screening of another of his independent films, "4:GO." "Jurassic Park" is the second feature at 8:30 p.m.
In addition, the Hellcat (a modified Dodge Challenger) used to jump the Tickfaw River for a scene in "Stand On It" will be on display along with one of the General Lee cars, a nod to Schneider's "The Dukes of Hazzard" days. Schneider will sign merchandise before and after show times. Concessions and food also will be sold.
Admission is $20 per car per screening or $30 per car for the double feature. Tickets can be bought in-person or online at etix.com.