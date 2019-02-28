I judge most people I know by whether they’re #TeamRaf or #TeamMichael. (If you aren’t #TeamMichael, don’t talk to me.) And if you have no idea what I’m talking about, that means you’ve never watched “Jane the Virgin,” the CW’s satirical take on the telenovela.
The show, which starts its fifth season on March 27, follows Jane (played by Gina Rodriguez), a religious, young Latina who is mistakenly artificially inseminated during what should have been a regular checkup. The series unfolds from there in dramatic, complicated (and hilarious) telenovela ways.
The writing is quick and funny, and the show uses plot devices like traditional telenovelas and the more-than-occasional breaking of the fourth wall by the narrator. And despite its soap operalike nature, the series succeeds in covering issues like economic insecurity, non-nuclear families and immigration.
The actors are great in their roles — my personal favorites include Jamie Camil as the self-obsessed Rogelia de la Vega and Yael Grobglas as Petra Solano, who always has more than a few secrets up her sleeveless shirts.
"Jane the Virgin" excels at creating layered, relatable characters, from Jane’s feisty yet flawed mother, Xiomara, to her charming and dorky boyfriend, Michael.
For a channel that prides itself in churning out one superhero show after another, the CW should focus more on programming like “Jane.” With its diverse cast and well-written storylines, this is a telenovela everyone can get hooked on.
The first four seasons of “Jane the Virgin” are available on Netflix. Season five premieres March 27 on the CW.
Start here: Season 1, Episode 1
A sassy narrator. Not one but two cheating wives. An artificial insemination gone horribly wrong. And a super sexy love triangle.
That’s all just the first episode of "Jane the Virgin."
We meet Jane Villanueva, an aspiring romance writer living with her mother and abuela. But more than love is in the air for the title character.
During Jane’s routine trip to the gynecologist, Dr. Luisa Alver, distraught over her wife’s affair, unintentionally inseminates Jane with the sperm of Rafael Solano, who is also Dr. Alver’s adopted brother. Now Jane, who’s a virgin, is pregnant, leaving her with a host of decisions to make that will affect not only her but the people around her.
Like a true telenovela, the series works fast, with multiple twists and turns in every episode. If you don’t start from the beginning, you’ll miss major plot points.