Want to be part of the new national TV show “Celebration of Music”?
The local Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition will take place Aug. 25 at Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge.
"We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands," a news release said.
The Baton Rouge winner will advance to Los Angeles to perform on "Celebration of Music." The show's host will be nationally-known artist Ethan Bortnick. The 18-year-old multi-talented performer made the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010 as "The World's Youngest Solo Musician to Headline His Own Concert Tour."
"Celebration of Music" will be distributed to PBS stations across the country.
To enter, go to celebrationofmusic.com. Enter “Margaret” as the name of the recruiter, and include a video clip of your talent. There is no application fee. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian.
For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.
'The Dirt's' a hit
The down-and-dirty Netflix biopic on rock band Mötley Crüe, "The Dirt," has reached a 95% audience rating on film and TV review website Rotten Tomatoes.
The notorious 1980s hair band seems to have found a new audience not only for the New Orleans-shot film, released in March, but also for its music. Streaming music service Spotify and online music store iTunes are also reporting a surge in interest in the Crüe.
Spotify says in a recent 28-day period, 64% of its users were between 18 and 34 years old, so they weren't born yet or were very young during the band's 1980s heydays. And albums including "'The Dirt' Soundtrack," "Dr. Feelgood," "Too Fast For Love" and "Greatest Hits" have been charting on iTunes since the release of the film, the company reports.
“We are seeing a reaction nearly identical to Spotify streaming demographic numbers with our partners at Apple, Deezer and Amazo," Allen Kovac, CEO of Eleven Seven Music and manager of Mötley Crüe, said in a news release. "The movie is bringing Mötley’s music into the homes, universities' dorms and handheld devices of the streaming generation, some of which only knew Mötley Crüe as a cool T-shirt."
SLU station honored again
The Southeastern Channel has received a national first-place award for “Best Comedy Video” from College Broadcasters Inc.
It's the fifth time the work of students at Southeastern Louisiana University's cable TV station has been named best in the nation, an SLU news release said.
The student comedy show “College Night,” produced by Jordan Reid, of Luling, earned the first-place honors. The episode can be viewed at thesoutheasternchannel.com/blog/2019/04/16/cn-spr2017/.
“College Night” is a "Saturday Night Live"-styled sketch comedy show written, produced, directed, shot, edited and performed by students. In addition to Reid, other key contributors to the first-place episode were Tyler Rogers and Ryan Harrison, of Baton Rouge; Amanda Kitch, of Covington; Mason Dauphin, of Luling; John Sartori, of Mandeville; Alliyah Sims, of Kentwood; Mallory Milton, Tyler Guidroz and Colton Vickers, of Ponchatoula; Jeremy Gaines, Courtney Bruno, Jeremy Rhodes, Hope Ramirez, Josh Hodgeson and Dustin Arroyo, of New Orleans; and Wesley Boone, of Alexandria.
The award was presented recently at the 2018 National Student Production Awards during the National Student Electronic Media Convention.
Ghost stories wanted
A major, yet unnamed cable network is seeking "individuals who are being tormented by paranormal activity," according to a news release.
"If you are in fear for your life and don’t know where to turn, send us your name, photos, contact info and details about your haunting. Tell us about your unexplained experiences," the release said.
Information can be emailed to paranormal@pitmancasting.com, or call (818) 666-3606 for more details. An application can also be downloaded at