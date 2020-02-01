Remember last year's Super Bowl, or better yet, the Boycott Bowl?
New Orleans Saints fans aren't as broken-hearted and bitter as we were last year, when our boys were denied a Super Bowl spot after "the non-call heard 'round the NFL world" in their NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.
But still, you may have no desire to watch yet another Saintsless matchup on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fear not. Here are 10 suggestions for alternative programming. If these don't float your boat, there are streaming possibilities galore. Watch on. There's always next year.
ANIMAL PLANET: "Puppy Bowl XVI," 2 p.m. Two teams of pups are let loose to wrestle over toys on a mini-stadium field, while hosts offer "play-by-play" commentary on what the canines are doing. This one also promotes animal adoptions.
COMEDY CENTRAL: 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., "The Office." Have breakfast with Michael, Dwight, Pam and all the staff at Dunder-Mifflin, then hang around for an afternoon of laughs. Follow up with the irreverent young boys of the animated comedy "South Park" until 9 p.m.
AMC: Speaking of bad boys, catch Season 3 of the "Breaking Bad," the award-winning crime drama surrounding a teacher turned drug dealer. 7 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.
DISCOVERY: Feeling survivalistic? There's a marathon of "Naked and Afraid," 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., where two strangers try to make it in the wild and in the buff for 21 days. Note: The 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. episodes are set in the Louisiana swamps.
BRAVO: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" marathon, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Catch up on the first 12 episodes of the reality series' 12th season following the daily lives of Kandi, Cynthia, NeNe and the rest as they live, work and party in The ATL. Throwing shade alert.
A&E: "Live PD" marathon, noon to 1 a.m. Take a ride along with police officers around the nation in this reality TV series to see what unfolds on the nation's streets. Lafayette and Slidell are two of several cities featured.
FX: It's movie time with "Girls Trip" at 12:30 p.m., a comedy about a bunch of friends visiting New Orleans for the Essence Festival; "Bad Moms" at 3 p.m., another comedy about a trio of burned-out moms in search of a little freedom and fun; and "The Wolf of Wall Street," at 5 p.m., a crime drama based of the real-life rise and fall of wealthy stockbroker Jordan Belfort.
PBS: The "Masterpiece" marathon runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering episodes of "Downton Abbey," revolving around the British aristocratic Crawley family; "Sanditon," following young and adventurous Charlotte Heywood; and "Howard's End," centering on three families in early 20th-century England.
HALLMARK CHANNEL: "Kitten Bowl VII," 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and "Cat Bowl," 3 p.m. The Kitten Bowl is more of a rescue pet adoption event than real competition, but when you're talking about cute and cuddly kittens, who really cares? Ditto for the Cat Bowl, where adult felines are also available for adoption. Hear stories of senior and special needs cats, too. Beth Stern hosts both shows.
SYFY: "Futurama" marathon, 3:45 p.m. to midnight. Catch up on episodes from Season 9 and 10 of the animated comedy about a pizza delivery guy who accidentally freezes himself, waking up 1,000 years later in the year 2999. This marathon has its own midpoint break, "Tzgz's Half Baked Halftime Show" at 7:15 p.m., with "a super high wizard and an alien zoo," according to Syfy's synopsis.