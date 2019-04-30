For Livingston singer Laine Hardy, the party's still going.
A few weeks ago, the 18-year-old "American Idol" finalist asked the audience, "Y'all ready to party with the Hardy?" before performing one of the songs that, as of Sunday night, has helped earn him a spot in the reality competition's top 6.
Thousands of voters have shown they want to hear more from the French Settlement High graduate who's in the midst of his second attempt at becoming the next "American Idol." Last season, Hardy made it as far as the final round of Hollywood week before being eliminated.
Sunday night's show was a celebration of Queen's music, and Hardy's rock side shined. Dressed in a sparkling green jacket, his take on the legendary British rock band's 1978 song "Fat Bottomed Girls" brought the studio audience and judges to their feet.
After a mentoring session Thursday with "Idol" alum Adam Lambert, who's touring with Queen now, Hardy discussed his season on the show so far.
So you accompanied friend Ashton Gill, also of Livingston, on guitar at her "Idol" judges' audition. On the show, your audition afterward was depicted as a total surprise. At what point did you really decide to do it?
I didn't plan on auditioning at all. It threw me off real bad. I went to play guitar for Ashton, and I wound up getting a gold ticket (advancing to Hollywood week). I had nothing in the back of my mind. I didn't think that was possible because I got it last year. I said, "I'll sing. It won't hurt anything."
Have you been in touch with Gill?
She's been playing around (the area back home in Louisiana). She's happy. When she got eliminated the first round of Hollywood week, she wasn't upset, and she was happy for me, and she was happy for herself, too.
How does it feel to be at the top 8 (top 6 now)?
It feels great, actually. I'm glad I took the ticket now because if I wouldn't have, I wouldn't be here right now.
What is your strategy going for forward?
I know who I am as an artist. I'm just trying to fix little things that better me as an artist, so I'm always going to be me. I'm not going to let anything change me in drastic ways to where nobody can tell it's me anymore. … Just stay Laine.
As far as family and friends, who's been in the audience in Los Angeles cheering you on each week?
My parents (Cindy and Barry Hardy), they fly out for every show and go back home a day or two later. We go out to dinner or lunch. My brother (Kyle) came and surprised me when I did my duet with Elle King, and my sister (Brittany Banta) surprised me in Disneyland, so it's pretty cool. And my girlfriend, Sydney Becnel, she's flown out three or four times.
Have you gotten close to any of your fellow contestants?
Me, Wade (Cota), Alejandro (Aranda) and Walker (Burroughs), we're all really close friends. Everybody in the competition, we're all really close. There's no drama at all because we're all dealing with the same thing, and we talk about it because we only have ourselves out here. You have to be in this competition to know like what's going on and how to deal with it.
What was your reaction to the judges saying you could win this whole thing?
Well, Luke (Bryan) said it last year, and he asked me about it last week, but I mean, it's really all up to America. I don't want to have that mindset that … I'm not a cocky person. It's all really up to what America wants and votes on. I'll be happy either way because I'm at this point and I'm happy.
How much time do you have for your fans on social media?
Most of my free time is at night, and I respond to people, liking things people post. I do my best to respond to as many people as I can, but it's really hard. I just want people to know I appreciate all the positive things that they say about me, and it really means a lot. And that's what's getting me through this, I have my hometown supporting me, and that gives me a lot of confidence. It's a lot of mental stress.
What's the best advice you've gotten this season?
One time, Lionel (Richie, judge) came and talked to me off-camera, and he said, "Just keep doing what you're doing, and don't change who you are, and just keep doing what you're doing because it's working." I will never change who I am.
And how about that crush that Katy (Perry, judge) seems to have on you?
(Laughs) She's said some stuff this season and it's funny. I don't know what to say about it really. When she says that, it just makes me blush.
What would you like to tell the fans back home?
It's not fans; it's more like a family. Thank you for backing me 100%. I'm really missing home. But I've got to do it, and I know home's going to be there when I get back.
'American Idol'
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday
CHANNEL: WBRZ, Channel 2 in Baton Rouge and KATC, Channel 3 in Lafayette (both cable Channel 5)