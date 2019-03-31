Livingston teenager and singer Laine Hardy found himself on American Idol for the second year in a row, but the time hasn't been wasted.
On Sunday night, it was revealed that Hardy, 18, has officially made it further in the show in 2019 than he did in 2018. He claimed the final spot in the top 20 after being eliminated in the top 50 last year.
.@TheLaineHardy IN A SUIT 😍— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 1, 2019
That's it, that's the post.#AmericanIdol #DisneyAulani pic.twitter.com/CYX3UUhzzg
Hardy stepped out on the stage in Hawaii wearing a suit, yelled "Are you ready to party with a Hardy?" before he launched into a rocking version of 'Come Together.'
"I got chills," judge Katy Perry said before Hardy even started singing. "Am I allowed to have a crush on a contestant?"
After the performance, Hardy approached the judges to hear about his fate.
.@thelainehardy looking like the whole package. I agree with @katyperry - we’ve made a monster. #AmericanIdol #DisneyAulani— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 1, 2019
"I'm nervous to find out because this is the xact same spot I was in last year and it definitely feels familiar," Hardy said.
He beat out Tyler Mitchell, a Florien oil field worker.