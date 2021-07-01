Where can you get recipes for a kickin' custom drink and a feel-good facial in the same half-hour show?
It's "Cocktails & Conversation with CorNaé" and the Season 2 premiere of the local Maddgame Entertainment series is at 10 p.m. Friday on WBTR, Channel 36 (cable Channel 19).
Host CorNaé Granville will welcome new guests and, as last season, will chat while mixing a custom cocktail specific to each guest.
"We have 13 episodes this season," Granville, also production coordinator for Maddgame, said. "It will be different because things are more open now (the first season was filmed during the pandemic in 2020), so I can get more guests. We don’t have to wear masks. Everything is just done more freely."
During the KC's Corner segment, licensed aesthetician Kyesolyn C. Byrd is returning with new skin treatment tips and other health advice.
"The show got started in 2019 as a spinoff of (Maddgame's) 'The Late Shift with Will Merrill' and we just took it from there," Granville said.
"The Late Shift" is a late-night talk show hosted by stand-up comedian Merrill. It just wrapped its second season.
Like last season, Granville's segments will be filmed at DJ's Club Elite on Tom Drive. Byrd shoots in studio at Maddgame on Wooddale Boulevard.
The series is also available on the Maddgame YouTube channel, MGE Network and the "Cocktails & Conversation with CorNaé" Facebook page.