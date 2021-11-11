"American Pickers" is traveling South again.
The uberpopular History TV series plans to film episodes in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama in February.
Heading into its 23rd season, pickers Mike Wolfe and brother Robbie, along with Danielle Colby, will be returning. Longtime "Pickers" star Frank Fritz officially exited the show in July.
Fans know the "Pickers" drill but for those unfamiliar, the documentary series "explores the fascinating world of antique 'picking,' following skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques," according to the show synopsis.
And it's not just about the antiques themselves, it's also about the interesting stories surrounding them.
"We're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them," says "American Pickers" producer Sarah Perkins. "The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town."
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, network officials stress that the show will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by Louisiana and the Centers for Disease Control.
So, if you or someone you know "has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the 'Pickers' can spend the better part of the day looking through," send a name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Check them out on facebook: @GotAPick.