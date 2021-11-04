Two New Orleans filmmakers tell their Louisiana stories in LPB's new limited series, "Hindsight: Louisiana."
The series also will feature one-on-one interviews with the filmmakers who share their experiences on making movies in their home state.
Zac Manuel and Kiyoko McCrae's documentary shorts, making their broadcast premiere, were both produced for the Hindsight Project, "an initiative focused on supporting Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) filmmakers living in the American South and U.S. Territories," according to a news release.
Specifically, the filmmakers "explored the cultural shifts, community ingenuity and pivotal conversations that took part across the South during the pandemic and social justice movements of 2020," the release also says.
Director and cinematographer Zac Manuel's "This Body" debuts at 8 p.m. Friday.
"'This Body' explores the fraught relationship between African Americans and the medical industry. As Sydney Hall participates in an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial in hopes of protecting her beloved New Orleans community, she and her loved ones confront the history of medical abuse and experimentation on Black bodies," the synopsis states.
Manuel explores intimacy, identity, class and legacy through his documentary films and music videos. He is a grantee of the Tribeca All-Access program, the IFP Documentary Story Lab, and is a recipient of the #CREATE Louisiana documentary feature grant and the Southern Doc fund production grant for his debut documentary feature, "Bloodthicker."
"We Stay In the House" by Kiyoko McCrae follows at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
McCrae's "We Stay In the House" gives "an intimate portrait of four mothers in New Orleans as they struggle to care for their families and themselves throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Between taking care of their children, finding time to work, and coping with personal loss and health crises, these women’s stories represent the lived realities of millions of mothers in America," the show synopsis says.
McCrae, a Japanese-American film and theater director, seeks to share under-told stories of communities of color. Her short film, "Black Back," won the audience award for Best Louisiana Short at the 2018 New Orleans Film Festival and her most recent film, "Artist in Exile" was supported by the New Orleans Tri-centennial Story Incubator. She is developing her first feature documentary, "Within, Within." She is also the director of documentary programming and filmmaker labs at the New Orleans Film Society.
LPB worked in conjunction with Firelight Media, Reel South, and the Center for Asian American Media on the project.
In addition, LPB will also air all the short documentary films making up the Hindsight initiative with a three-part anthology series, "Reel South Hindsight." Volume 1 airs at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and Volumes 2 and 3 air at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, respectively. For more on the Hindsight Project, visit reelsouth.org.