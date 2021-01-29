If you want to hear Pat Shingleton tell you one more time whether you'll need a raincoat or an overcoat this weekend, catch "WBRZ News 2" at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.
Shingleton, who's been with the Baton Rouge station, an ABC affiliate, since 1981, announced last week he's retiring, effective Friday. Meteorologist Josh Eachus will take over Shingleton's spot on Tuesday.
Shingleton has been in the weather business for 45 years, his first job at KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri. After initially moving to Baton Rouge in 1977, the Ellwood City, Pennsylvania native worked at WAFB for two years before heading back north for a job at WPXI in Pittsburgh. He returned to Baton Rouge two years later and began his tenure at WBRZ.
Shingleton, 70, said he will continue to be involved with his many community projects, including Pat's Coats for Kids and Filling a Prescription for the Needy.
He'll also have more time for his family, which includes wife Mabyn; son Michael and his wife, Brittany Weiss; daughter Katie Maxcy and her husband, Spencer; and 1-year-old granddaughter, Nora Maxcy.