"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" hits New Orleans on Sunday night for a bit of business, a little pleasure and loads of drama.
And look for the ubiquitous-of-late Big Freedia to drop by before the hour is up.
In the reality series' episode, titled "Cajun Peaches," friend of the housewives Drew Sidora, who's an actress and singer, is headed to Louisiana in pursuit of possible film and TV projects. She invites the housewives to tag along for a "proper girls trip" after the recently-aired "Housewives Gone Bad" moment that was Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.
"Drew takes the ladies to New Orleans; LaToya just wants to chill out on the trip; Porsha confronts Marlo about where her loyalty lies," the episode description states.
The show airs at 7 p.m. on Bravo (cable Channel 50 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, cable Channel 40 in New Orleans).