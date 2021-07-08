Louisiana Public Broadcasting will pay tribute to former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris, who died last week at the age of 99.
"Fitz! The Life and Political Legacy of Jimmy Fitzmorris" will air at 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).
The retrospective is described as "the story of New Orleans businessman and public servant Jimmy Fitzmorris, chronicling the life of a man who dedicated his life to public service and positively contributed to the city and state in so many ways."
Fitzmorris was elected lieutenant governor in 1971, and served for two terms alongside Gov. Edwin Edwards. He had an unsuccessful run for governor in 1979, losing to Dave Treen.
Fitzmorris' funeral was Wednesday at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.