'SOUL'

****

STARRING: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett, Alice Braga, Daveed Diggs and June Squibb

DIRECTED BY: Pete Docter and Kemp Powers

AVAILABLE ON: Disney+

RUNNING TIME: 1 hr., 40 mins.

MPAA RATING: Rated PG (Parental guidance suggested). May contain some material that is unsuitable for young children

WHY IS THIS MOVIE RATED PG? Thematic elements and some language

Excellent (****), Good (***), Fair (**), Poor (*)