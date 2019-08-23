Louisiana actor-singer-producer John Schneider's years-long divorce battle with his second wife, Elvira "Elly" Schneider, is over.

A California judge ruled on property and spousal support issues Tuesday, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. Once both parties sign the judgment, the divorce will be final.

John Schneider didn't attend the trial on Tuesday, Yahoo! also reported.

The judge awarded the couple's property in California to Elly Schneider while John Schneider, most well-known for his starring role on "The Dukes of Hazzard," will keep his Louisiana property. Estimated worth on each is about $600,000, the report said. Schneider operates John Schneider Studios in Holden. His ex-wife also gets an IRA account of about $40,000.

He was also ordered to pay two years' worth of back spousal support at $24,924 per month and starting Sept. 1, he's obligated to pay $20,000 a month in support going forward, the report also said.

Schneider, 59, and longtime girlfriend Alicia Allain, 49, exchanged wedding vows in Holden on July 2.

The couple wed "before God," People magazine reported at the time, and said they planned to make the marriage legal once the divorce was finalized.

Schneider currently stars on OWN's "The Have and the Have Nots," performs his music around the country, and produces independent films at the Holden studios. Allain is also an indie film producer and operates Ma Maison of Beaute boutique salon/spa in Baton Rouge.