A new short documentary exploring Clementine Hunter's life and work will have its broadcast premiere on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
Hunter was a self-taught artist whose work has shed new light on the untold stories of African American workers.
"Clementine Hunter’s World" debuts at 7 p.m. Monday on WLPB, Channel 27. An encore is set for 8 p.m. Saturday. The documentary was previously shown at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture.
"The Louisiana-produced film combines vintage photographs with Hunter’s colorful paintings to bring her story to life. From her tiny cabin on the grounds of the rural Melrose Plantation, Clementine Hunter painted thousands of images recalling her history, providing a visual diary of Black life in Melrose and revealing colorful tales of life along Louisiana’s Cane River," a news release says. "Today, paintings she once sold for pennies sell for thousands of dollars, and hang in private collections and prestigious galleries around the world."
The goal of Art Shiver, the writer and director of the documentary, was to create the entire film within Hunter’s home state. The production crew — responsible for everything from the cinematography to the original music, to the graphics and marketing — are all from Louisiana.
Shiver, along with Hunter historians Tom Whitehead, of Natchitoches, and Henry Price, of Shreveport, will join Southern University’s Robyn Merrick on the night of the broadcast to provide additional perspectives and stories about the making of the documentary.
“Clementine Hunter’s body of work is more than just a Louisiana treasure; it’s a treasure we happily share with the entire world because of the priceless perspective she provides for us,” says LPB President and CEO Beth Courtney.