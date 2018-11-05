Opelousas singer-songwriter Kylie Frey will compete on USA Network's new music showcase series "Real Country" debuting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Twenty-one artists will vie for a chance at $100,000 and to perform at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
The show’s permanent panel of artists — Grammy winners Shania Twain and Travis Tritt, and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Jake Owen — hand-selected each contestant.
"In every episode, three artists will compete for $10,000, a performance at Stagecoach — California’s Country Music Festival, and a spot in the grand finale," a news release says.
"A former rodeo queen with multiple championships, Frey had a passion for music at a young age. When she was in kindergarten, she dressed up as Shania Twain for career day and never looked back," the release says.
Coincidentally, Frey was one of Twain's artist choices.
"Frey has a nationally recognized single, 'Too Bad,' featuring Randy Rogers and produced by the Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning Paul Worley, and her debut album included two Top 10s and her first No. 1, 'Rodeo Man,' on Texas Regional Radio Report Charts," the release says.
USA Network is on cable channel 27.
'Room 104' checks in Friday
HBO anthology series 'Room 104,' from Metairie native creators/executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass, premieres its 12-episode second season at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Two episodes will air back-to-back each week. Mark Duplass also will direct some episodes.
"The show is set in a single room of a typical American chain motel and tells a different story of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode, ranging from comedy to drama to horror," a news release says.
Look for these actors in Season 2: Mahershala Ali, Joel Allen, Stephanie Allynne, Katie Aselton, Frank Birney, Josephine Decker, James Earl, Marlene Forte, Abby Ryder Fortson, Ginger Gonzaga, Judy Greer, Brian Tyree Henry, Anita Kalathara, Jennifer Lafleur, Tom Lenk, Phil Matarese, Sheaun McKinney, Natalie Morales, Kent Osborne, Zane Pais, Leonora Pitts, Mark Proksch, Pia Shah, Michael Shannon, Onur Tukel, Dolly Wells, Jud Williford, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman, Charlyne Yi and Katya Zamolodchikova.
HBO is on premium cable Channel 300.
LPB spotlights military
In honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, the Louisiana Digital Media Archive is highlighting stories from Louisiana’s military history through November. Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Louisiana State Archives operate the website.
"Louisiana servicemen and servicewomen have played critical roles in the United States military in times of war and peace. Through these stories, learn more about their combat experiences and their often difficult transitions back to civilian life," a news release says.
Videos, all of which can be accessed from the site's home page, ladigitalmedia.org, include:
- "War of 1812, The Battle of New Orleans: A Closer Look" — A panel of experts discusses the significance of General Andrew Jackson’s victory over the British in this War of 1812 battle.
- "Civil War, The Civil War: A Louisiana Perspective" — Experts cover the Civil War events and battles that took place in Louisiana, including the fall of New Orleans, the Siege of Port Hudson and the Red River Campaign.
- "World War II, Louisiana Honors Its Veterans" — In Part 1 and Part 2 of this program, view the stories of Louisiana veterans and a preview of the opening of the D-Day Museum with the late historian Stephen Ambrose. Also see a preview of the museum’s Pacific Wing in "Louisiana Honors Its Veterans: The Pacific Theater." View oral history interviews from 2007 with more than 40 Louisiana World War II veterans. Their experiences span the entire war, every branch of the military and theater of the war. "Louisiana’s Experience: World War II" features the stories of Louisiana World War II veterans, as well as stories from the home front, including the Louisiana Maneuvers of 1940-1941 and the building of the Higgins Boats in New Orleans.
- "Vietnam War, Vietnam Veterans/Folks" — See a 1982 LPB report from the series "Folks" on the problems facing Vietnam veterans in Louisiana, including their feelings of being rejected by society. Watch oral history interviews from 2017 with 80 Louisiana Vietnam veterans. Their diverse stories shed light on events both large and small from this conflict. "The Vietnam War: Louisiana Remembers" focuses on Louisiana’s role in the Vietnam War, including the significant contributions of Fort Polk and Barksdale Air Force Base, as well as the experiences of Louisiana soldiers and the Vietnamese refugees who settled in the state.
- "Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Louisiana Veterans Coming Home" — This 2016 episode of "Louisiana Public Square" focuses on the challenges facing post-9/11 Louisiana veterans as they transition back to civilian life.
- "Old Glory Relay" — In this 2016 story from "Louisiana: The State We’re In," tag along with veterans on their cross-country relay run with the American flag during the south Louisiana portion of their journey.
- "Master Sgt. Tanya Whitney" — In this 2016 interview from "Louisiana: The State We’re In," retired Master Sgt. Whitney discusses her career in the U.S. Army and her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.
- "LSU Law: Saluting Our Veterans" — The 2013 documentary includes profiles of veterans from World War II, Vietnam, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.