No stranger to the camera, adult film star, stripper and Baton Rouge native Stormy Daniels will venture into reality TV this fall.
The 42-year-old Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — is one of eight pop culture figures cast in VH1's "The Surreal Life" reboot.
Daniels became a household name after alleging a 2006 sex romp with Donald Trump and a subsequent $130,000 hush money payment to her in 2016 just before the presidential election.
Her 2018 strip tour brought her back to her home state for shows in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Also in 2018, she joined a protest at the State Capitol with opponents of a law raising the age requirement from 18 to 21 for dancers in the state's strip clubs. She returned to the Crescent City in 2019 for a "swamp trash block party" in the Faubourg Marigny to benefit local reproductive rights groups, and to appear at a fundraiser for the city's LGBT Community Center.
Joining Daniels on 'The Surreal Life' return are Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA.
"The iconic series notorious for legendary 'celeb-reality,' returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways," according to a news release from MTV Entertainment Group.
The original series debuted on VH1 sister network MTV in 2003.
“'The Surreal Life' is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of MTV Entertainment Group.
"The Surreal Life" is executive produced by Christian Sarabia, Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment.
No premiere date has been announced.
Other VH1 reality series include "RuPaul’s Drag Race," "Love & Hip Hop" and "Black Ink Crew."