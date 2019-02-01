Louisiana blues legend Buddy Guy takes the stage for PBS' "Austin City Limits" at 11 p.m. Saturday on WLPB, Channel 27 (cable Channel 12).
The hip-hop collective known as August Greene is also on the bill.
Guy, 82, was born in Lettsworth in Pointe Coupee Parish. Before moving to Chicago, he performed in clubs around Baton Rouge. In December, the award-winning bluesman was honored with a marker as part of the Mississippi Blues Trail, and La. 418 in Lettsworth was designated as Buddy Guy Way.
"Guy throws down in an entertaining performance of classics and new songs from his Grammy-nominated album 'The Blues Is Alive and Well,' " a show synopsis states. "The living legend has played and sang the blues for over half a century and he proudly flaunts his fretboard expertise and bottomless catalog during his fifth 'ACL' appearance."
Guy and his four-piece Damn Right Blues Band will open with the classic “Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues.”
"Working without a set list, Guy pays tribute to fellow Chicago bluesmen on the Junior Wells classic 'Hoodoo Man Blues' and Sonny Boy Williamson’s 'Nine Below Zero,' then revisits his Grammy-winning 2015 album 'Born to Play Guitar' for the blistering title track. He thrills the 'ACL' audience with the roof-raising 'Slippin’ In,' from his Grammy-winning 1994 album of the same name and takes a string-bending, guitar-solo-ing stroll through the captivated crowd as living proof that the blues is, indeed, alive and well," a news release says.
The full one-hour episode will be made available online for a limited time at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast.