Fred Rogers shares a dip with Francois Scarborough Clemmons, as Officer Clemmons, in Rogers' show, 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.' Catch the PBS 'Independent Lens' episode 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' at 7 p.m. Monday by streaming it at lpb.org

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY JOHN BEALE/FOCUS FEATURES

LPB HD is now streaming live online for free at lpb.org and pbs.org, the network announced Monday.

“As the ways our citizens watch our programs changes, then so must LPB," said Beth Courtney, CEO and president of LPB. "From apps, online, to YouTube, Facebook and even our digital first series, LPB is expanding its digital frontiers.”

In addition to LPB's local content, online viewers can also see all PBS programming at the same time it airs locally. 

Here's how to watch online:

