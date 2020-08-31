LPB HD is now streaming live online for free at lpb.org and pbs.org, the network announced Monday.
“As the ways our citizens watch our programs changes, then so must LPB," said Beth Courtney, CEO and president of LPB. "From apps, online, to YouTube, Facebook and even our digital first series, LPB is expanding its digital frontiers.”
In addition to LPB's local content, online viewers can also see all PBS programming at the same time it airs locally.
Here's how to watch online:
- Go to lpb.org/livetv or go to lpb.org and click on LIVE TV. If you have not allowed “Location Services” you may be asked to do so.
- Or, access the live stream through https://video.lpb.org/livestream or https://pbs.org/livestream.